Santa and his Minions come to Katherine – and win $250

Santa swapped his elves for Minions when Christmas came to Katherine in the Northern Territory.

Members of the Barunga community, east of the town, won best decorated float at the annual Katherine Christmas street party this month.

The prize-winning float was inspired by Minions — those cute little yellow and blue-overalled suckers that captivated the world in the animated movie of the same name.

It was the first time in the history of the Christmas parade that one of the communities had entered — and now won.

The award came with a $250 prize.

The float, built for the Roper Gulf Regional Council, took a month to make from scrap materials.

About 30 men, 17 women and 10 children joined in the parade early this month, which had a Disney-style theme.

Not even a wet season thunderstorm dampened spirits.

“Because our uniforms look a bit like Minions we decided to go with the Minions theme,” Roper Gulf Senior Community Development Project Employment Supervisor Sommer Meadows said.

Wendy Caccetta