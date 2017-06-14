Runners ready to round the rock

Marathon great Robert de Castella will join runners from across Australia at Uluru on June 17 for the annual National Deadly Fun Run Championships.

About 125 runners will take part in the event — a celebration of fitness and Indigenous culture.

De Castella, director of the Indigenous Marathon Foundation, said the championships had taken off in the six years since they had started.

Events include 3km and 5km runs and a community team relay around Uluru.

Each of the teams has been invited to bring a message stick or significant symbol from their community to use as a relay baton.

The relay was first held in 2015 to commemorate the 30-year handing back of Uluru to its traditional owners.