Roper Council puts safety first

With 400 staff and 1300 community development program participants scattered across 186,000 square kilometres in the Northern Territory, the Roper Gulf Regional Council has come up with a new way to help keep workers safe.

The council has produced a pocket booklet, Take 5, to help identify potential hazards on the job.

“The beauty of Take 5 is that it is an easy-to-use system for staff to assess a job’s risk before they start it,” acting Work Health and Safety coordinator Renae Jarrett said.

“The pocket booklet walks staff through the five steps needed to undertake a task safely, including spotting hazards and making changes to work practices to circumvent identified risks.

“Take 5 has allowed the WHS team to nurture a cultural change that means safety is at the forefront of everything our people do.”

The council says 2016 was its safest on record, a result highlighted by a milestone 100-day recordable injury-free run and five months without an incident reported.