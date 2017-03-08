Roger Thomas assumes SA Treaty role

Proud Kokatha and Mirning man Dr Roger Thomas is South Australia’s new Treaty Commissioner.

A senior Aboriginal leader with a successful career in both the private and public sectors, Dr Thomas will spend the next three years leading the consultation process between the South Australian government and Aboriginal South Australians to establish a treaty model and facilitate the treaty-making process.

An Office of the Commissioner will also be established within South Australia’s Department of State Development.

Dr Thomas was the inaugural Professor of Indigenous Engagement and Adjunct Professor of Education at the University of Adelaide and also the Dean of the Centre for Australian Indigenous Research and Studies, Wilto Yerlo.

“I am very honoured to be leading the treaty process with South Australia’s Aboriginal nations, which is a significant and important matter for Aboriginal people in our state,” Dr Thomas said.

“I look forward to ensuring negotiations are fair and lead to positive outcomes for Aboriginal people, the government and the broader South Australian community.”