Remote students get a taste of uni

More than 200 remote secondary school students from across the Northern Territory joined thousands of Top Enders at an open day for Charles Darwin University on August 20.

Prospective students filled their show bags with information about CDU’s courses, including trades, medicine, graphic design, law, education, sciences, tourism, humanitarian and community studies, psychology and the arts.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Simon Maddocks said he was pleased so many people from across the NT spent part of their Sunday on the university’s Casuarina campus.

“We’ve welcomed a fantastic range of people today – from toddlers and grandparents to remote school students and industry leaders,” he said.

“It has been gratifying to see them enjoying the displays and activities on this beautiful campus.”