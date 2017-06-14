Remote centre art finds big-city canvas

Aboriginal artists from 11 remote centres will be showing and selling their artworks, sculptures, textiles and accessories at a special art market in Sydney on July 2.

The ‘Blak Markets’, to be held at Barangaroo Reserve, will mark the start of NAIDOC Week.

The open-air market will feature more than 30 stalls, bush tucker cooking demonstrations, live music by Jessie Lloyd and Emma Donovan, Jarjum, and Freshwater, Aboriginal dance performances by Thikkabilla, Yadhamayi and Wagana, language and culture workshops, Aboriginal cultural tours of Barangaroo Reserve, and a tribal warrior tour to Goat Island.

There will also be Tjanpi weaving workshops, demonstrations of Rarrk painting and pandanus weaving.

The artists will travel to Sydney from art centres all over Australia, including APY Art Centre Collective in South Australia; Artists of Ampilatwatja, Babbarra Women’s Centre, Mimi Aboriginal Arts and Crafts, Tangentyere Artists, Warlukurlangu Artists Aboriginal Corporation, Yarrenyty Aritere Artists and Bula’bula Arts in the Northern Territory; and Martmulili Artists, Mangkaja Arts Resource Agency and Rukaji Designs in Western Australia.

Blak Markets is organised by First Hand Solutions, an Aboriginal social enterprise dedicated to providing hands-on solutions to issues faced by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

For more information visit www.barangaroo.sydney