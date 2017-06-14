Qld honours reconciliation achievements

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced the winners of her government’s annual Reconciliation Awards earlier this month.

The business award went to the Woodward Family CaPTA Group, which works in Indigenous employment.

The Cairns Hockey Association took out the community award; North Keppell Island Environmental Education Centre won the education category; and the Cairns Indigenous Art Fair and Ports North won the partnership category.

The Premier’s Reconciliation Award went to the Puuya Foundation.

“The Puuya Foundation does amazing work empowering the Lockhart River Community by bringing together community members, philanthropists, corporate and government to create meaningful change in the lives of children and parents within its local and broader communities,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

The winning organisations each received $5000.