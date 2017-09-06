Pollies celebrate Clinton’s long journey

Federal politicians have met with spirit walker Clinton Pryor who travelled almost 6000 kilometres on foot from Perth to Canberra to see for himself how Aboriginal Australia was faring—and to try to find a new way.

Mr Pryor, 27, arrived in Canberra on Sunday, almost a year since he set out on his journey which included trekking through the Gibson Desert in summer.

Indigenous Affairs minister Nigel Scullion and Labor MP Linda Burney were among those who visited the Wajuk, Balardung, Kija and Yulparitja man at the Aboriginal Tent Embassy.

“I started this journey walking from Perth to find the truth and find a new way for Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal people in Australia,” Mr Pryor said in a blog.

“For the past 50 years our people have been fighting for rights, but it’s like it has just gone down the drain too many times.

“So, I decided to go for a big massive walk across the country to find the truth of what’s going on. What I’ve seen and experienced this way is that our people are living in developing world conditions.”

Mr Pryor said he gathered stories from communities that were in danger of closure to take to Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

In his year walking he met with Aboriginal elders and leaders in WA, the Northern Territory, South Australia, Victoria and New South Wales.

He now wants to bring Aboriginal elders and leaders and non-Aboriginal people together to tell the government and Governor-General Sir Peter Cosgrove that it’s time for change.

Wendy Caccetta