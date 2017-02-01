PM axes Mundine as key adviser, IAC future on shaky ground

The head of the council established by Tony Abbott to advise the PM on Indigenous issues has been axed, with the immediate future of the body unclear.

Warren Mundine, the head of the Indigenous Advisory Council, had been informed his role — established after the 2013 election — have been dissolved.

Mr Mundine is understood to have received an email from the department of Prime Minister and Cabinet to inform him that all further meetings and activities were now cancelled.

Mr Mundine has not been officially informed by Mr Turnbull himself.

A spokeswoman for Mr Turnbull told the ABC the Government was still committed to continuing the IAC.

“Appointments are currently going through the usual cabinet processes,” she said.

“The commitment remains.

“The PM is committed to the continuation of the Indigenous Advisory Council. Members’ terms were extended until 31 January and then the appointment of new members would go through usual Cabinet processes.”

Mr Turnbull extended Mr Mundine’s role as chairman of the IAC by only one month, in December, with the future of the body and the form it will take up in the air.

A spokesman for Mr Turnbull in December said: “The Government has committed to continuing the Indigenous Advisory Council and all existing council members’ terms have been extended until January, 2017.

“The Government will make an announcement about the Indigenous Advisory Council before then.”

Mr Mundine’s extended contract, originally given to him by Mr Abbott, has now expired.

The Aboriginal leader has had a rocky relationship with Mr Turnbull, previously slamming the setting up of an Aboriginal incarceration inquiry.

