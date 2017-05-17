If your photos are this good, there’s a contest you should enter

One of Australia’s leading Aboriginal photographers, Professor Wayne Quilliam, is encouraging Indigenous people across the globe to enter a photographic competition dedicated to the preservation of culture.

Professor Quilliam says Sinchi’s inaugural photography competition provides a unique opportunity for visual storytellers to be recognised for their talent and commitment to the preservation of culture and Indigenous rights.

Quilliam will be one of the judges, along with British photojournalist Jimmy Nelson and Colombian-born Laura Beltran Villamizar.

Sinchi is a not-for-profit organisation created to work throughout the world in the field of human rights with a special interest on the preservation of indigenous culture and children’s rights.

Participants are invited to submit up to six photos with accompanying captions. Entries close on May 31.