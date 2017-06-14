Page and Mailman receive royal nod

Actor Deborah Mailman and Bangarra Dance Artistic Director Stephen Page were among those recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List this week.

Mailman was made a Member of the Order of Australia for her service to performing arts and as a role model for Indigenous performers.

The Mount Isa-born performer also took out a coveted Chauvel Award in April for her contribution to the national screen industry.

Page was appointed an Officer of the Order of Australia for services to performing arts and contemporary dance.

The Order of Australia is the principal and most prestigious means of recognising outstanding members of the community at a national level.

The driving force behind Bangarra Dance Company since 1991, Page told the media he had mixed feelings about receiving the honour, adding that he wasn’t sure what the “Indigenous equivalent” would be.

He is currently in the middle of rehearsals for Bangarra’s upcoming production, Bennelong, about the senior Eora man who was captured by Governor Arthur Phillip in 1789.

Others to be honoured with an OA included Professor Ian Anderson and Dr Ian Ring for services to Indigenous health, and Patricia Cameron for her service to Indigenous education and custodianship.