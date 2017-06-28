NT hotel project aims to boost workforce

The Indigenous Land Corporation is funding jobs for 10 workers at a Northern Territory hotel owned by the Toga Far East hotel group in a move to increase the number of Indigenous people working in the hospitality industry

The deal will see the ILC use a $737,513 federal government grant to fund the positions at the Adina Vibe Hotel for the next financial year.

TFE owns hotels across Australia, New Zealand and Europe and operates the Adina Apartment Hotel, Travelodge Resort and Vibe Hotel in Darwin.

The ILC is a Commonwealth entity that assists Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to buy and manage land to achieve economic, environmental, social and cultural benefits.

The jobs are part of a wider Indigenous Engagement Strategy aimed at increasing Indigenous employment, training and opportunities.

TFE Hotels chief operating officer Chris Sedgwick said the launch of the strategy was the result of two years’ hard work between the Toga Group, federal government entity Indigenous Business Australia and the Wunan Foundation.

“We are proud of our history of Indigenous employment and leadership development at

TFE Hotels and this strategy is an excellent continuation of that,” Mr Sedgwick said.

“The strategy will be delivered via a year-long program of initiatives that aim to make measurable and sustainable differences to people’s lives.

“We will focus on six key areas: workplace environment, attraction and recruitment, retention, career pathways and capability building, procurement and governance and reporting.

“Our aim is to increase our Indigenous employment levels from 16 per cent in 2016 to 32 per cent in 2018; from six to 12 employees and from two to four suppliers.”

Chairman of IBA and ILC Eddie Fry said the Indigenous Engagement Strategy was backed by a significant investment of human and financial resources.

“The Indigenous Land Corporation will fund jobs for 10 Indigenous workers at the hotels between now and 30 June 2018, with a grant of $737,513 under the Real Jobs program,” he said.

TFE Hotels has hired Indigenous liaison coordinator Barbara Baugh to oversee the project.