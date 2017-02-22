Nova Peris a star attraction at Healesville sports event

Aboriginal sports hero Nova Peris will be a special guest at a Closing the Gap family sports day in Healesville, north-east of Victoria.

Ms Peris, the first Aboriginal Australian to win an Olympic gold medal, will help with the children’s running races at the Eastern Health Closing the Gap Family Sports Day on March 5.

Other family entertainment will include face-painting, a petting zoo, jumping castle, showbags and giveaways. The day will also feature a traditional Welcome to Country and the provision of free community health information.

The region’s best Aboriginal sporting talent will also challenge health workers in football and netball tournaments.

Eastern Health Aboriginal Hospital liaison officer Jo Voce said the Closing the Gap Family Sports Day, now in its fifth year, played an important role in breaking down cultural barriers.

“No matter what your background, it’s a day the whole family can get involved in, and a great way for the community to connect with each other,” Ms Voce said.

* The Eastern Health Closing the Gap Sports Day will be held on Sunday March 5 at the Don Road Sporting Complex in Healesville from 9.30am – 3.30pm.