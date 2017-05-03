Nominations open for nation’s top music awards

Indigenous music’s night of nights is back — and nominations are open for this year’s awards.

The 2017 National Indigenous Music Awards will be held at Darwin’s Amphitheatre on August 12.

For the first time, a special double CD of the best of Indigenous music will be released to mark the occasion.

The CD will feature the best of Indigenous music from the last two years and also the biggest songs of all time, including tracks by Yothu Yindi, Archie Roach, Jimmy Little, Christine Anu and No Fixed Address.

This year’s awards follow a strong year for Indigenous music, with Troy Cassar-Daley taking out Album of the Year at the Tamworth Golden Guitars, A.B. Original winning the Australian Music Prize, number one ARIA chart positions for Busby Marou’s ‘Postcards from the Shell House’ and Jessica Mauboy’s soundtrack to her national TV series.

NIMA organisers are encouraging Indigenous artists from Australia and the Torres Strait to submit their tracks for judging.

To submit music or to get tickets to this year’s awards night, visit www.indigenousmusic.com.au.