New ‘firies’ set to sizzle

Four new Indigenous firefighters will be helping keep New South Wales safe this summer.

Derek Walker, Joseph Griffin, Lance Tighe and Christopher Cassady graduated into the ranks of Fire & Rescue NSW on Friday.

They were among 22 firefighter recruits who graduated on the day.

NSW Minister for Emergency Services Troy Grant and FRNSW Acting Commissioner Jim Hamilton congratulated the new firefighters.

“Our latest class of ‘firies’ has received advanced training in firefighting, road-crash rescue, high-angle rescue, advanced first aid, community risk management, fire science and hazardous materials response. They will use these new skills to help keep our community safe,” Mr Grant said.

Since 2011, 625 firefighters in total have joined FRNSW’s ranks.