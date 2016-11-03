New CEO for Yindjibarndi

Ngarluma Yindjibarndi Foundation (NYFL), which in the last 10 years has contributed $30 million to services for the two language groups and the wider community in the Pilbara, has appointed Bruce Jorgensen as its new CEO.

The $30 million contribution has been through member services, health, education, training, traditional culture, arts and other programs.

NYFL, which operates a number of businesses in the Pilbara, has also invested $20 million into community infrastructure, including the building of a cultural centre and property purchases.

NYFL held its September Board meeting at the iconic Whim Creek Hotel, which it operates as a joint venture with the Ngarluma Aboriginal Corporation.

At that meeting the NYFL Board confirmed the appointment of Group General Manager Bruce Jorgensen as CEO. He replaces the retiring Evan Maloney.

NYFL Chair, Arnold Lockyer welcomed Mr Jorgensen to the role, which he said would be a demanding one and also thanked Mr Maloney for his 10 years of service.

Mr Lockyer said Mr Jorgensen brought years of experience in the mining construction industry, on some of the biggest construction projects in the State, both in the Pilbara and the Kimberley.

Mr Jorgensen has spent the last 12 months with NYFL, coordinating its wide-spread social and commercial interests, including the recent acquisition of the Dampier Salt cleaning contract at its three Pilbara sites.

NYFL now has commercial interests in cleaning and maintenance, a tyre store, hospitality through the Whim Creek Hotel, Ieramugadu Café in Roebourne and the Pilbara TAFE Cafés in Karratha and Hedland as well as social responsibilities for its more than 1400 members.

Mr Jorgensen will be responsible for maintaining support of NYFL’s commercial enterprises and the Northwest Shelf Gas Joint Venture, including partner and operator of the Karratha Gas Plant, Woodside, through which NYFL continues to help disadvantaged members of the community through employment, training, education, cultural support and many other services.

After spending the last 10 years as CEO of NYFL based in Roebourne, Evan Maloney is going into semi-retirement, although Mr Lockyer said NYFL would retain Mr Maloney as an adviser, because of his vast network and intimate knowledge and experience of working across the Pilbara.