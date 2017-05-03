New award to illuminate Indigenous writers

The City of Melbourne has launched a new award for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander authors.

Melbourne Mayor Robert Doyle said the 2017 Lord Mayor’s Creative Writing Awards would now include a Life Writing Award category for Indigenous authors.

Mr Doyle said the new award would recognise outstanding work that documents, discusses or highlights a unique Victorian story of Australia’s First People.

“This new award will provide an important platform for Victoria’s Aboriginal writers to showcase their work and supports the City of Melbourne’s commitment to understanding and promoting our Aboriginal cultural heritage,” he said.

The five other categories in the biennial Lord Mayor’s Creative Writing Awards cover short stories, the Dorothy Porter Award for Poets, novellas, graphic short stories and narrative non-fiction.

Winning entries for each category will receive a $2000 category prize. The overall winner of the Lord Mayor’s Creative Writing Award will be awarded an extra $10,000.

Applications close on August 31. For more information, visit the City of Melbourne website.