New $1m program targets family wellbeing

New Aboriginal family wellbeing training will be a priority across WA’s Kimberley, Pilbara and Goldfields in a first for the state.

The Aboriginal Health Council of WA welcomed a WA Government commitment to contribute $1 million over two years towards the pilot Aboriginal Family Wellbeing Project.

The project will aim to prevent self-harm and suicide in the regions by strengthening families.

“This is about building the skills and confidence of our social and emotional wellbeing teams across all Aboriginal medical services so they can identify communities where there is real need to strengthen family wellbeing and, in turn, self-harm and suicide prevention strategies,” AHCWA chairperson Michelle Nelson Cox said.

At least six trainers will be educated in the program in the first year, with a focus on the Kimberley, Pilbara and Goldfields regions. Other services and regions will be invited to participate in the second year.

It’s the first time the training has been delivered in WA.

AHCWA is the peak body for Aboriginal health in WA, with 22 Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Services currently engaged as members.