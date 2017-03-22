Nakkiah Lui to serve up new ABC ‘black’ comedy

Filming has begun in Sydney on a new comedy series, Kiki & Kitty, by Gamillaroi/Torres Strait Islander writer and actor Nakkiah Lui.

Lui has written the series and will play the key role of Kiki.

The six-part production for ABC iview will follow the trials and tribulations of Kiki, the good black girl in a bad white world.

It is a joint project between the ABC, Screen Australia and Porchlight Films.

Screen Australia investment manager Mike Cowap said the decision to support Lui in her first stand-alone screen creation was a “no-brainer”.

“The script for Kiki & Kitty is completely irreverent, cheeky and distinctly Australian, and certainly is in safe hands with director Catriona McKenzie,” he said.

The series is Lui’s first commission following her time as writer-actor on the ABC series Black Comedy and theatre work such as Blaque Showgirls for Malthouse Theatre Company last year and the upcoming Black is the New White for the Sydney Theatre Company.

The role of Kitty is played by Elaine Crombie from Blaque Showgirls.

The series also stars Christine Anu as Kiki’s mum, Charlie Garber as Kiki’s love interest, Tessa Rose as Kiki’s Nan, Lisa Flanagan as Nan’s vagina, Ryan Johnson as an office co-worker and Rob Carlton as an ice skating king.

Each episode will run for 10 minutes.