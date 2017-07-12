Mystery set to unfold in the Kimberley

Aboriginal actor Aaron Pederson and Academy Award nominee Judy Davis will star in a new six-part television series being filmed in Kununurra in WA’s north.

Mystery Road is a spin-off from Ivan Sen’s internationally acclaimed and award-winning feature films Mystery Road and Goldstone.

It is being directed by top filmmaker Rachel Perkins, whose body of work includes the films Radiance, Bran Nue Dae and this year’s Jasper Jones.

Filming will commence in the East Kimberley next month.

The series will tell the story of Detective Jay Swan, played by Pederson, who is assigned to investigate the mysterious disappearance of two young farm hands on an outback cattle station.

One is a local Indigenous footy hero and the other a backpacker.

Working with local police officer Emma James (Judy Davis), Swan’s investigation uncovers a past injustice that threatens the fabric of the whole community.

The series is set to premiere on the ABC next year.

Mystery Road is being produced by Bunya Productions for the ABC, with funding support from Screenwest, Screen Australia, the WA Regional Film Fund and Create NSW.