Many hands will make Light work

The Northern Territory Government is calling for volunteers to help bring to life the second annual Parrtjima – A Festival in Light, to be held in Alice Springs from September 22 to October 1.

Curated by First Nations creative director, writer and producer Rhoda Roberts, Parrtjima is a free event that celebrates the Aboriginal art of Central Australia.

More than 50 volunteers are needed to help in running the free public event through a variety of roles, including guest services, information and helping with installations.

Volunteers will receive training before the event and be required to donate their time between 5.30pm and 11.30pm on a minimum of two evenings during the 10-day festival.

People interested in taking part are invited to register to attend one of two information sessions hosted by Volunteering NT on Wednesday, August 16 at 6:30–7:30pm and Thursday August 17 at 10–11 am at Red Hot Arts Central Australia at 67 Bath Street, Alice Springs.

For more information and to register, please call 08 8952 9630 or visit parrtjimaaustralia.com.au/festival-information/volunteers/