Lesley Turner is the new head of key legal body

The Aboriginal Legal Service in NSW and the ACT has appointed Lesley Turner as its new chief executive officer.

Mr Turner is an Arrente man who has spent most of his career working in senior executive roles in Aboriginal Affairs in NSW and the ACT.

ALS Chairman Bunja Smith said Mr Turner would bring a wealth of leadership experience to the organisation.

Prior to his appointment to the ALS, Mr Turner was the CEO of the NSW Aboriginal Land Council.

“I am humbled and honoured by my appointment to the ALS,” Mr Turner said.

“It is crucial that the ALS strengthens our ability to provide justice for Aboriginal people whilst working with governments and other sector stakeholders to find solutions to the concerns we have about alarmingly high incarceration rates, children in out-of-home care, family violence and the need for increased, sustainable funding to develop meaningful, community-led diversionary programs.

“We need to give Aboriginal people a life, not a life in prison.”

Mr Smith said the ALS also welcomed two new board members, Peta MacGillivray and Keith Morgan.