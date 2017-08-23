Legal body welcomes licence laws

The Aboriginal Legal Service in New South Wales and the ACT has welcomed new measures by the NSW Government that give disqualified drivers the chance to get back on the road.

The government said the Habitual Traffic Offender Scheme had not been a deterrent and many long-term disqualified drivers in NSW will now be able to re-apply for their licences if they have complied with their disqualification.

ALS NSW/ACT chairman Bunja Smith welcomed the changes.

“The ALS has made significant contributions to the policy and reform initiatives focusing on the disadvantages faced by Aboriginal drivers and we are pleased that the Minister for Aboriginal Affairs has acknowledged that long licence disqualification periods have proven to be ineffective and have impacted on Aboriginal people,” he said.

“We thank the Attorney-General and the Ministers for listening – and acting – on our concerns.”