Young Leah scoops A-G’s law awards

Cairns-based solicitor Leah Cameron has won the Attorney General’s National Indigenous Legal Professional of the Year Award for 2016.

Ms Cameron, of Marrawah Law Pty Ltd, is one of the youngest to receive the award, which recognises the achievements of Indigenous Australians who improve justice outcomes for their people.

The 33-year-old Palawa woman graduated from the University of Tasmania in 2006 and by 2013 was principal solicitor and co-owner of Marrawah Law.

She has represented many traditional owners in successful native title claims and negotiated Indigenous Land Use Agreements and big commercial agreements with companies, government and other land users.

Ms Cameron said her practice prided itself on tailoring representation to clients’ needs, law and cultural responsibility.

“We don’t just give our clients a voice. We let them speak through us in accordance with their laws and customs, on country,” she said.

One of the firm’s non-legal aims was to drive conversation about the importance of buying from Indigenous businesses as a means of creating social change.

Ms Cameron also does volunteer work at the Homeless Persons Legal Clinic in Cairns and speaks on legal issues every Friday on Bumma Bippera Media and the National Indigenous Radio Service’s Talk Black Program.

Ms Cameron is also a director of Access Community Housing, a not-for-profit social housing provider, and a member of the Queensland Law Societies’ Reconciliation Action Plan Working Group.

Wendy Caccetta