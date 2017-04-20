Lavinia Collins finds her voice on Cairns airwaves

There’s a new voice gracing the Black Star airwaves.

Ewamian woman Lavinia Collins has landed her dream job with Queensland Remote Aboriginal Media in Cairns after graduating from TAFE Queensland North with a Certificate III in Media (Radio).

“I really enjoyed the course and I had no idea that QRAM were keeping an eye on me until they offered me a job,” Collins says.

“I felt like I was the luckiest woman on earth.”

Collins says the study opportunity has changed her life.

“A year ago I was lacking direction and I really needed to start making better lifestyle choices,” she says.

“My grandmother was on my back about enrolling in this course for weeks.

“I eventually gave in and signed up and by the second week of the course I knew I had found my calling.

“At first I was feeling a bit nervous about talking on the radio, but I soon came to realise that it was my happy place.”

Black Star general manager Gerry Pyne says Collins has plenty of spark.

“Lavinia’s liveliness is infectious; she brings a youthful enthusiasm and laughter to the team,” he says.

“Lavinia is always ready to work, eager to do research for interesting stories for her listeners and adds light-heartedness and fun to her announcing.”

Collins can be heard on-air in Napranum and Yarrabah at 3-6pm.