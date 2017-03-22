Kristy Stanton’s GM gig opens doors for Indigenous leaders

AccorHotels has appointed its first Indigenous general manager in Kristy Stanton, who now heads the Ibis Budget Sydney Olympic Park Hotel.

Ms Stanton’s appointment also marks a milestone for AccorHotels’ Indigenous Employment Program, which passed the milestone of more than 500 Indigenous employees nationally at the end of last year.

Ms Stanton said she was proud to be creating a pathway for more Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander leaders within the company.

“Since taking on my role, there are already other Indigenous employees, male and female, aspiring to be in my position and already I can see they are more confident to be outspoken about their career goals rather than shying away from them,” she said.

AccorHotels Pacific CEO Simon McGrath said companies benefited from diversity.

“Kristy started with us in 2010 and it has been inspiring to see her progression from being a welcomer at Pullman Sydney Olympic Park at age 19 to undertaking our Executive Leaders Program just four years later,” he said.