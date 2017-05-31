Kearah Ronan will use title to talk about issues

Twenty-four-year-old Yamatji woman Kearah Ronan was named Miss NAIDOC Perth at a gala event at Crown Perth last week.

In her third year of a Bachelor of Education in Early Childhood Development at Curtin University, Ms Ronan juggles her study with being the sole parent to a two-year-old daughter and working for Catholic Education as an Aboriginal cadet.

“I’m very honoured to have been a part of Miss NAIDOC 2017,” Ms Ronan said. “To be crowned Miss NAIDOC Perth is a triumph within itself.

“Now that I’ve been put on this platform I can be heard and issues in the community can be spoken about and addressed.”

Runner-up was Noongar woman Simone Narkle, 29.

Noongar woman Jasmine Corbett, 22, was named Miss Beautiful and Wilman-Ballardong woman Tiarna Eades, 19, was Miss Photogenic.

Miss NAIDOC Perth aims to give young Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women in Perth the opportunity to develop their leadership potential and life skills.