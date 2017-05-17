Karijini Experience continues to show Pilbara at its best

The fifth annual Karijini Experience is being hailed a success by organisers, attracting more than a thousand visitors to the national park in April.

The five-day event in WA’s Pilbara region combined art, food, music, Indigenous culture and outback landscapes, concluding with a star performance by Archie Roach and the Pigram Brothers.

Set on beautiful, remote Pilbara country around 1400km north of Perth and around a 60km drive from Tom Price, events and workshops offered a diverse program designed to connect the National Park guests to the local culture of the traditional owners and the stunning surrounding landscape.

This year’s Experience was officially opened with a welcome to country at the Wirlarra Rising of the full moon, followed by cultural dancing and local music.

The event featured plenty of family-friendly workshops such as bush tucker cooking, music and art workshops, bush culture walks, yarning sessions with the elders, landscape photography, traditional Martumili basket-weaving as well as collaborative art pieces and craft activities.

Guests were wowed by the all-Indigenous Wirlarra Ensemble, performing an Opera in the Gorge with a WASO String Quartet and the sensory voyage of a 10-course degustation showcasing the taste of the region.

The iconic Moonrise Lounge finale event began with the artisanal ‘Makers Markets’, a corrobboree in which the audience is invited to dance with traditional owners.

Ticket numbers for the bucket-list travel experience are strictly limited to keep the impact on the national park to a minimum.

Event organiser and Nintrirri Centre CEO James Jarvis said the Karijini Experience had grown each year.

“And the event will continue to give visitors an opportunity to experience the local culture in a spectacular setting,” he said.

“By attending, local and state visitors gain a unique insight and understanding into the culture and traditions of Banyjima people, the history and culture of Karijini National Park and the Aboriginal language groups who are connected to the inland Pilbara.”

The 2018 Karijini Experience will be held from April 17-21. For more details, visit www.karijiniexperience.com.