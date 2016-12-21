Kanparrka Store put under ORIC administration

The Registrar of Indigenous Corporations, Anthony Beven, has today placed the Kanparrka Store Aboriginal Corporation under special administration.

Established in 2011, the corporation owns and operates the Kanparrka Store in the community of Haasts Bluff, also known as Ikuntji. The community is located in the West MacDonnell Ranges about 250 km west of Alice Springs in the Northern Territory.

Approximately 150 people live in the community and rely on the store for access to affordable and healthy food.

On 18 November 2016 the directors wrote to the Registrar and raised concerns about the store’s operations and management. They were particularly concerned that they had not been provided with up-to-date financial reports and the corporation’s accounts had not been audited for two years.

The directors asked the Registrar to appoint a special administrator to assist the corporation.

‘The directors at Kanparrka Store are to be congratulated on their commitment to maintaining food security for their community,’ Mr Beven said. ‘They have tried to implement stronger governance arrangements themselves, and as a last resort have asked for assistance from my office.’

The Registrar has appointed Stuart Reid and Austin Taylor from the Darwin-based firm, Meertens Chartered Accountants, as joint special administrators until 31 March 2017.

The special administrators will work with the corporation’s members to improve the operations of the store and its accountability to the members.