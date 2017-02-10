June Oscar new Social Justice Commissioner

June Oscar is the new Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Social Justice Commissioner.

The Bunuba woman from Fitzroy Crossing takes over from the popular Mick Gooda, who is now a Commissioner investigating the Northern Territory’s youth justice system.

“I have known Ms Oscar for many years and have admired her passionate advocacy for Indigenous Australians,” Indigenous Affairs Minister Nigel Scullion said yesterday in announcing the appointment.

“Ms Oscar’s appointment demonstrates the central role Indigenous women play in bringing about social change and I look forward to working closely with her in the future.”

National Congress of Australia’s First Peoples co-chair Rod Little welcomed the decision.

“This appointment has been a long time coming,” he said.

“Whilst we have been waiting, the gap between health, education and justice outcomes has continued to widen between Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples and non-Indigenous Australians.”

“Ms Oscar has an outstanding record of working for our peoples and her community of Fitzroy Crossing has made many advances in recent years. The National Congress of Australia’s First Peoples looks forward to working with Ms Oscar in her new capacity,” said Dr Jackie Huggins, Congress Co-Chair.