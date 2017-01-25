Jumpin’ for joy . . . here comes Djuki Mala

Dance sensation Djuki Mala will make their Perth debut at the Fringe World Festival from Friday.

The troupe, from Elcho Island in North East Arnhem land, will perform at the Salon Perdu in the Pleasure Garden in the heart of Northbridge in Perth city.

The group shot to fame in 2007 when a clip of them performing Zorba the Greek went viral — it has now had more than 2.5 million views.

Since then they’ve performed at major festivals and events in Australia, the UK, China, the Pacific, US, Canada, Taiwan, Europe and the Middle East.

Djuki Mala dancers have also appeared in film and television including Bran Nue Dae and performed alongside artists including John Butler, Jessica Mauboy, and Yothu Yindi.

The Perth show will tell the birth of Djuki Mala, interspersed with video. It will be followed by a season in Adelaide.

WHERE: The Salon Perdu, The Pleasure Garden, Russell Square, James St, Northbridge.

WHEN: Fri 27 Jan – Tue 14 Feb @ 6.30pm & Fri 10 Feb – Tue 14 Feb @ 10pm.

TICKETS: $44.

Visit: https://www.fringeworld.com.au or Ph. 08 9227 6288