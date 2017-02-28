Jerry Cans pour out the love for Uncle Jimmy’s charity

The Jerry Cans, a Canadian band from the Artic Circle, will meet and swap stories with Aboriginal music students ahead of their national tour of Australia this week.

The band, which includes First Nations Inuit singer Nancy Mike, will attend a special barbeque organised by the Uncle Jimmy Thumbs Up! charity which provides nutrition education to Indigenous children and families across Australia.

The event will be held in Perth on Thursday (March 2) at ABmusic in the Perth suburb of Waterford — a music school started 30-years ago by Dr Mark Bin Bakar, also known as Mary G.

Bakar will attend the lunch along with Uncle Jimmy chief executive officer Graham Buzz Bidstrup, a former member of various Aussie bands, including Gangajang. The band and Bakar will share their stories with students about living in remote Indigenous communities and dealing with First Nation issues.

While the lunch is a closed event, The Jerry Cans and Mary G — the “Black Queen of the Kimberley” — will be performing at the Fly By Night Club in Fremantle on March 3.