Indigenous fashion turns heads in Melbourne

Indigenous fashion took to the runway at the Virgin Melbourne Fashion Festival on the weekend.

Garments by Australian Aboriginal designers, New Zealand Maori designers and First Nations designers from Canada were showcased at the Global Indigenous Runway show.

About 300 people attended the event at the Touring Foyer at Melbourne Museum.

Among the labels on show were Australia’s Walya Swimwear, Indi, Freshies, Lisa Waup X Verner, Albertini and Lyn Al; New Zealand’s George, Jeanine Clarkin Designs, Kahuwai and Hand Sewn by David Roil; and Canada’s Siwinikan.

The 50 models on the catwalk included Aboriginal models from across Australia, six First Nations and Native American models and six New Zealanders.

The event was founded by Tina Waru to inspire Indigenous people interested or working in the fashion industry.