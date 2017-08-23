Indigenous bright sparks are London-bound

Four Indigenous students are off to three of the world’s top universities — Cambridge, Oxford and the London School of Economics — on scholarships worth more than $500,000 announced this month.

The Charlie Perkins and Roberta Sykes Scholarships were presented to students in Canberra by the British High Commissioner to Australia Menna Rawlings and chief executive of the Aurora Education Richard Potok.

“Six years ago, there had never been an Indigenous Australian studying for a full-time degree at either Oxford or Cambridge universities,” Mr Potok said.

“Now, thanks to the Charlie Perkins and Roberta Sykes Scholarships, there have been 37 Indigenous postgraduates accepted to Oxford and Cambridge, including three of this year’s recipients, all on the basis of academic merit.

“We are incredibly proud of this year’s recipients, whose hard work and dedication to academic excellence is a testament to the pioneering founders of these scholarships.”

The scholarships are designed to support Indigenous Australians who have the potential to become leaders in their field of study and in their communities.

This year’s Charlie Perkins scholars are University of NSW graduate Ashley Walker and Western Sydney University and University of NSW graduate Brook Andrew.

The Roberta Sykes Scholars are University of Queensland graduate Baringa Kukoyi and University of Melbourne, RMIT University and Australian Catholic University graduate Ruby Warber.