Hip kids hop to it at Kimberley Moon

Children from two remote communities in Western Australia’s north-west put the hip and the hop into the annual Kimberley Moon concert, warming up the crowd for rock legends Jimmy Barnes and Daryl Braithwaite.

The children, from Frog Hollow and Wyndham, took to the stage on the banks of the Ord River before an audience of about 3500 locals and visitors.

They performed moves they’d learnt in just one week as part of the Indigenous Hip Hop Projects – mobile workshops that visit communities to engage children in hip hop and the performing arts.

Indigenous Hip Hop Projects’ Dion Brownfield said the children were “naturals”.

“They are naturally talented in the arts, culture and dance,” he said.

At any one time the project can have five teams on the ground at different communities around Australia.

They will be heading back to the Kimberley in June to spend a month visiting local communities.

Torres Strait Island rapper and hip hop artist Mau Power, who has released a new song for Mabo Day (June 3), said music can change lives.

“It did for me,” he said. “I come from a remote community (and) these things are never envisioned. You don’t see yourself being able to get out, but through music I was able to find a way out into the world.

“For remote communities it is about giving them the voice; giving a young person an opportunity to see that there is another world out there and to be able to communicate to that world.”

WA Kimberley MLA Josie Farrer said the hip hop performers did a great job, but also wants Kimberley Indigenous musicians to be featured in future Kimberley Moon line-ups.

“We have a lot of talent and a lot of Indigenous musicians — why aren’t they being utilised?” she said.

The night is the biggest party of the Argyle Diamonds Ord Valley Muster.

By Wendy Caccetta