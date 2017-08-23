High fives for hip hop heavies

Country music star Troy Cassar-Daley was named Artist of the Year and also won Album of the Year for his autobiographical album Things I Carry Around at the 2017 National Indigenous Music Awards.

The wins capped off another big year for Cassar-Daley, who won a Golden Guitar and was inducted into the Country Music Awards Roll of Renown at the Tamworth country music awards in January.

“Things I Carry Around is one of the most personal things I’ve ever made and talking about my family in depth like that and my culture as well was vitally important to what the album meant,” Cassar-Daley said.

Hip hop duo A.B. Original took out song of the year for the modern Australian anthem ‘January 26’, which features Dan Sultan, and also film clip of the year.

Electric Fields, whose work ranges from pop to electronic works, was named New Talent of the Year.

The awards night was also a tribute to Dr G. Yunupingu, who died in July and was Australia’s most prominent Indigenous music artist and the most awarded artist in NIMA’s nine-year history.

The National Indigenous Music Awards compilation The Sound of Indigenous Australia double is in stores now and features tracks from this year’s winners, nominees and performers.

NIMA 2017 winners:

ARTIST OF THE YEAR : Troy Cassar-Daley

SONG OF THE YEAR : A.B. Original featuring Dan Sultan – January 26

ALBUM OF THE YEAR : Things I Carry Around – Troy Cassar-Daley

NEW TALENT OF THE YEAR : Electric Fields

FILM CLIP OF THE YEAR : A.B. Original featuring Dan Sultan – January 26

TRIPLE J UNEARTHED HIGH INDIGENOUS AWARD: Rebecca Hatch

COMMUNITY MUSIC CLIP OF THE YEAR: Save the Water (Ngaba): Halls Creek Indigenous Hip Hop Project

TRADITIONAL AWARDS:

Wangga: Complete CD Set

Galiliwa Nunggarrgalu, John Lalbich for Mardayin Skin Ceremony 2016 Numbulwar

John Murrungun, Samson Ngalmi, Samuel Ngalmi for Mardayin Skin Ceremony 2016 Numbulwar

Jeff Nunggarrgalu, Graham Nunggarrgalu for Numburindi Festival 2016 Numbulwar

Giningayi Ngalmi, Richard Ngalmi for Numburindi Festival 2016 Numbulwar

Kerwin Murrungun, David Murrungun, Dean Austin Bara, Bradley Bara for Numburindi Festival 2016 Numbulwar.