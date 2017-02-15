Gawurra takes award-winning album on the road

Yolngu singer-songwriter Stanley Gawurra Gaykamangu, whose culture, beliefs and personal journey are embedded deeply in his songs, is touring Australia for the first time.

Gawurra released his debut album ‘Ratja Yaliyali’ last year and won four National Indigenous Music Awards.

He’s been called one of Australia’s most important new Indigenous voices and draws from the Gupapuyngu language in his music.

Gawurra will be performing at the following venues:

Feb 24 Thornbury Theatre, Melbourne Vic

Feb 25 Boyde Education Centre, Illaroo, NSW

March 10 Womadelaide, Adelaide SA

March 12 Port Fairy Folk Festival, Port Fairy Vic

March 28 Kew Court House, Melbourne Vic

March 29 Gathering, Brisbane Mall QLD

April 1 Powerhouse, Brisbane QLD

All tickets available from gawurra.com/gawurra-national-tour-dates-2017/