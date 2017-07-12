Gardener, Christian to captain cricket sides

Ashleigh Gardner and Dan Christian have been named captains of the national Indigenous women’s and men’s cricket teams ahead of next year’s tour of the United Kingdom.
The announcement was made last week by Cricket Australia as part of NAIDOC Week celebrations.
The extended female and male Indigenous squads were also named for high-performance camps and matches ahead of the 2018 UK tour, which will commemorate the 150th anniversary of the 1868 Aboriginal team that became the first sporting team from Australia to tour internationally.
The men’s squad contains three sets of brothers — all fast bowlers.
They are the Ward twins: Liam and Rhys from Tasmania, Sam and Brendan Doggett from Queensland and Nick and Scott Boland from Victoria.
It’s the first time the Boland brothers have been selected in the same cricket squad.
Cricket Australia’s National Talent Manager Greg Chappell said there was a growing pool of Indigenous players performing at high levels in cricket all over Australia.
“In recent years we have seen a noticeable rise in Indigenous cricketers coming through the talent pathway,” he said.
“Now more than 60 male and female indigenous cricketers are playing First XI Premier Cricket and several are having an impact in the WBBL and BBL.
“All players who have been selected in these squads are not only great cricketers but also strong Indigenous rolemodels who, I have no doubt, will inspire the next generation of Dan Christians and Ashleigh Gardners.”
Gardner’s and Christian’s achievements were recently acknowledged when their names were engraved on an honour board in the foyer of the Bupa National Cricket Centre in Queensland.
The men’s squad will play a series of matches in late August against a Queensland XI, Papua New Guinea and the National Performance Squad, while the women’s squad will take part in a high-performance camp in August at the Bupa National Cricket Centre.
2017 National Indigenous Squad (Women)
Ashleigh Gardner (Captain), NSW
Carly Fuller, QLD
Christina Coulson, QLD
Clodagh Ryall, QLD
Emily Martin (Bowden), WA
Emma Manix-Geeves, TAS
Hannah Darlington, NSW
Haylee Hoffmeister, NSW
Jacinda Goodger-Chandler, VIC
Jemma Astley, NSW
Kavita Pepper, WA
Maddison Greenhalgh, NSW
Marinda Hale, VIC
Molly Ward, VIC
Natalie Plane, VIC
Roxanne Van-Veen, NSW
Sally Moylan, NT
Samara Williams, WA
Sara Darney, NSW
Zoe Fleming, NSW
2017 National Indigenous Squad (Men)
Dan Christian (Captain), VIC
Alex Melville, QLD
Ben Abbatangelo, VIC
Brendan Smith, NSW
Brendan Doggett, QLD
Cameron Trask, QLD
Damon Egan, VIC
Dane Ugle, WA
D’Arcy Short, WA
Jonte Pattison, NSW
Joshua Lalor, NSW
Liam Ward, TAS
Nathan Price, NSW
Nick Boland, VIC
Rhys Ward, TAS
Ryan Lees, TAS
Sam Doggett, QLD
Scott Boland, VIC
Zac Chapman, NT
