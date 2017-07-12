Gardener, Christian to captain cricket sides

Ashleigh Gardner and Dan Christian have been named captains of the national Indigenous women’s and men’s cricket teams ahead of next year’s tour of the United Kingdom.

The announcement was made last week by Cricket Australia as part of NAIDOC Week celebrations.

The extended female and male Indigenous squads were also named for high-performance camps and matches ahead of the 2018 UK tour, which will commemorate the 150th anniversary of the 1868 Aboriginal team that became the first sporting team from Australia to tour internationally.

The men’s squad contains three sets of brothers — all fast bowlers.

They are the Ward twins: Liam and Rhys from Tasmania, Sam and Brendan Doggett from Queensland and Nick and Scott Boland from Victoria.

It’s the first time the Boland brothers have been selected in the same cricket squad.

Cricket Australia’s National Talent Manager Greg Chappell said there was a growing pool of Indigenous players performing at high levels in cricket all over Australia.

“In recent years we have seen a noticeable rise in Indigenous cricketers coming through the talent pathway,” he said.

“Now more than 60 male and female indigenous cricketers are playing First XI Premier Cricket and several are having an impact in the WBBL and BBL.

“All players who have been selected in these squads are not only great cricketers but also strong Indigenous rolemodels who, I have no doubt, will inspire the next generation of Dan Christians and Ashleigh Gardners.”

Gardner’s and Christian’s achievements were recently acknowledged when their names were engraved on an honour board in the foyer of the Bupa National Cricket Centre in Queensland.

The men’s squad will play a series of matches in late August against a Queensland XI, Papua New Guinea and the National Performance Squad, while the women’s squad will take part in a high-performance camp in August at the Bupa National Cricket Centre.

2017 National Indigenous Squad (Women)

Ashleigh Gardner (Captain), NSW

Carly Fuller, QLD

Christina Coulson, QLD

Clodagh Ryall, QLD

Emily Martin (Bowden), WA

Emma Manix-Geeves, TAS

Hannah Darlington, NSW

Haylee Hoffmeister, NSW

Jacinda Goodger-Chandler, VIC

Jemma Astley, NSW

Kavita Pepper, WA

Maddison Greenhalgh, NSW

Marinda Hale, VIC

Molly Ward, VIC

Natalie Plane, VIC

Roxanne Van-Veen, NSW

Sally Moylan, NT

Samara Williams, WA

Sara Darney, NSW

Zoe Fleming, NSW

2017 National Indigenous Squad (Men)

Dan Christian (Captain), VIC

Alex Melville, QLD

Ben Abbatangelo, VIC

Brendan Smith, NSW

Brendan Doggett, QLD

Cameron Trask, QLD

Damon Egan, VIC

Dane Ugle, WA

D’Arcy Short, WA

Jonte Pattison, NSW

Joshua Lalor, NSW

Liam Ward, TAS

Nathan Price, NSW

Nick Boland, VIC

Rhys Ward, TAS

Ryan Lees, TAS

Sam Doggett, QLD

Scott Boland, VIC

Zac Chapman, NT