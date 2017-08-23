Fun run will celebrate warrior spirit

The Indigenous Marathon Foundation will celebrate Father’s Day with a Warrior Fun Run at Sydney’s Centennial Park on September 3.

The family run includes distances of 2km, 5km, and 10km and will celebrate dads and male rolemodels. There will also be a smoking ceremony, music, face-painting and kangaroo and emu dances.

The Centennial Park event is a major fundraiser for IMF, which was set up by marathon legend Robert de Castella and uses running to drive social change.

“It’s important to promote the amazing male rolemodels who lead by example and pave the way for future generations,” de Castella said.

“I’m encouraging everyone to participate in this wonderful event designed to create community solidarity.”

Parkrun Australia, which organises free, timed events around the world, is also supporting the Warrior run theme. On September 2, more than 250 of its Australian runs will be known as Warrior parkruns.

For more information and registration details: www.warriorrun.com.au.