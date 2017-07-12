Exhibition explores Referendum through art

The work of some of Western Australia’s most celebrated artists is on display as part of a landmark exhibition at the Perth Institute of Contemporary Arts.

‘When the Sky Fell’ runs until August 20 at PICA at the Perth Cultural Centre in Northbridge.

It features more than 70 works by more than 25 artists including Alan and Peggy Griffiths.

The exhibition examines the 1967 Referendum, which saw two references in the Australian Constitution that discriminated against Indigenous people removed.

“In modern Australian history, the 1967 Referendum was considered a watershed moment – in the eyes of white Australians – for Indigenous Australians across the country,” curator Clothilde Bullen said.

“But I wondered whether this moment, and the anniversary celebrations, could be unpacked and interrogated to discover whether the impact and consequences were as clear cut and positive as they have been framed to be.”