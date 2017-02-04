EXCLUSIVE: Green’s underworld mates ringside in boxing’s dodgiest night of nights

Underworld figure John Kizon has never been far from the action, and last night was no different.

In Australian boxing’s most controversial sporting moment in Adelaide, Kizon was welcomed into Danny Green’s rooms as a long lost brother. A long-time supporter, Kizon joked and mixed with the Green Machine as it went about its preparations.

And in the most bizarre sporting result which even stunned the most experienced observers of the sport, Green “won” the much-anticipated fight after one judge gave him an erratic 8-point victory over Anthony Mundine in the historic 10-round encounter at Adelaide Oval.

The decision shocked even Green’s most ardent supporters who clearly thought they had lost the fight fair and square.

Almost 27,000 people turned up to the Adelaide Oval for the rematch between the rivals that was 10 years in the making and Green avenged his 2006 unanimous-decision loss.

The decision was a shock to many watching as it appeared Mundine was the aggressor and the three judges scores were bizarrely varied — 98-90, 96-94 and 94-94.

A Mundine win would have also been controversial after he put Green on his backside with a cheap shot before the fighters had broken from a clinch three minutes into the main event. The blind-siding left hook put Green, who fought on despite being clearly shaken by the punch that will only serve to hurt Mundine’s reputation further.

Green entered the fight with a healthy weight and power advantage on Mundine, but he was noticeably slower and the next few rounds devolved into a series of clinches.

Somehow, the judges for the cruiserweight bout came up with a majority decision in Green’s favour in a decision that raised more than a few eyebrows.

Earlier, Wallabies star Quade Cooper won his third bout, but it was hardly inspiring.

Cooper had been roundly mocked for fighter 0-2 fighter Jack McInnes, particularly after a photo of the pair at a media opportunity went viral.

The Queensland Reds fly half was clearly too fast for McInnes and ended the fight with a flurry of punches and a TKO late in the second round of a farcical bout.

With ABC Online