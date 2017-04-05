Emily Wurramara, Tia Gostelow lead QMA charge

The girls ruled at the recent Queensland Music Awards.

Best Indigenous Song went to Emily Wurramara, while 17-year-old Tia Gostelow won Best Singer-Songwriter and the School Award.

The two Indigenous singers were among a field of women who scooped up awards at the event.

“It was deadly to see that turn-out and see how many female singers there are in the industry,” Wurramara said.

“It makes you feel really proud.”

Wurramara, 21, of Brisbane, won for her song, Ngayuwa Ngelyeyiminama (I Love You).

“It’s the most beautiful way to say I love you to a woman,” she said.

Gostelow, from Mackay, won the singer-songwriter category for Vague Utopia and the school award for another song, State of Art.

The awards were held at Brisbane Powerhouse last week

Wurramara will be among the artists performing at the Boomerang Festival as part of Bluesfest in Byron Bay from April 13-17.