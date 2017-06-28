Echidna story inspires winning structure

A striking new information shelter – a collaborative creation by Tangentyere Design and the traditional owners of Watarrka (Kings Canyon) National Park – won two gongs at the NT Architecture Awards.

The shelter’s design is based on a Tjilkamata (echidna) story – “not a big story, not a men’s story, more a children’s story about food”, as one of the custodians put it.

The custodian said the countrymen and women on the joint management committee were pleased with Andrew Broffman’s draft design and enjoyed working with him: “He took notice of us. We knew what it could look like. He could understand and see the shape of the Tjilkamata.”

Forming steel to that shape was not the easiest or cheapest option, but Broffman pursued it patiently and helped Parks and Wildlife Services, who footed the bill, see the bigger picture the traditional owners were after.