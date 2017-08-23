Dreamtime tale ignited for kids

The story of a cheeky brolga stealing an emu’s egg and the first time the sun shone on Australia is set to enchant Sydney children during the October school holidays.

‘Sand Song’, a contemporary Aboriginal dance and theatre performance and workshop will be held at the Cutaway at Barangaroo Reserve from October 3-8.

The show was created by visual artist Walbira Murray and director Elena Vereker and produced by Insite Arts.

Murray, a Gammilleroi woman from Dirranbandi, said Sand Song was suitable for children aged 5-12.

“The vibrant performance tells the story of Cheeky Brolga stealing Emu’s egg’, which is the Gammilleroi Dreaming story of the First Sun – the first time the sun’s light shone on Australia,” Murray said.

“The story also represents the dawn of understanding, growing up, and gaining wisdom.”

During a 30-minute hands-on workshop, children will meet the performers, learn the emu dance and paint their dream on a glass dream-holder that becomes part of the Sand Song set.

The workshop will be followed by a 40-minute performance exploring the power of light, dreams and fire and featuring a fusion of contemporary and traditional music, with live singing, didgeridoo and clap sticks.

Aboriginal artist and storyteller Rick Roser and four dancers will perform on a large artwork of red sand, white ochre, emu feathers and five ancestor poles.

Roser tells the story using traditional Aboriginal bush craft techniques such as fire-making, ochre-spraying and net-weaving.

Sand Song has previously been performed at the Brisbane Festival and Out of the Box children’s festival in Brisbane. It’s the first time it has been performed in NSW.

Tickets are on sale at Ticketek on 13 28 49 or premier.ticketek.com.au for $20 per adult/child, $65 for a group of four, or $18 per person for a group of 10 or more.