Determined Amelia eyes career in health care

Inspired by her large family, her remote location and her kind heart, Amelia Chaquebor has chosen a career in health care.

As a strong and passionate Kimberley woman, with Yawuru and Baardi Jawi family connections, she is no stranger to remote communities and their issues, in particular health issues.

Amelia is doing a Certificate IV in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander healthcare. Last year she completed her Cert III and once she has finished her studies this year she will be a qualified health practitioner.

Having a place to live in Broome where she can focus on her study has really helped Amelia, who is currently staying at Nyirrwa Murrgurlayi.

“I grew up in Derby with seven brothers and sisters so it was hard to concentrate on my studies at home,” Amelia explained.

“Nyirrwa Murrgurlayi offers me safe, affordable and supported accommodation so I can focus on my studies and my aim of being a nurse.”

Being the eldest child and a caring and generous soul, Amelia helped out a lot with her younger siblings when she was younger.

“When I was about 12 I used to take all my younger siblings to school,” she said.

“I made their lunches, cleaned, cooked them dinner and did most of the chores around the house.”

A career in healthcare seemed like a natural progression for Amelia.

“I had my first job in the health care industry at 16 at the Derby Regional Hospital in reception,” Amelia explained.

“I then did a traineeship there through my school which then turned into a full-time position where I worked in the ward and did admin for the hospital.”

Amelia’s determination saw her go on to further her qualifications, including a health worker course.

Once she completes her Cert IV, she has plans to further her education by studying nursing at university.

For now, she is enjoying placements in remote Kimberley communities where she is placed by Kimberley Aboriginal Medical Service (KAMS).

“We get placed remotely and in Broome for a total of 500 hours of clinical work for our Cert IV,” Amelia said.

“Last week, I was at Broome Hospital Emergency Department and my next placement is in two weeks’ time with Broome Community Health.

“I really like it because we get the chance to do a bit of everything.”

“In our family we have a saying that the world is your oyster – do what you want to do and be what you want to be,” she said.

Having her family’s support is important. “Support,” Amelia said, “is something everybody needs.” Amelia’s mother and grandmother have always supported her to do different things and she said this has been her inspiration.

The future is looking bright for Amelia. With so many options now on the table, she is looking forward to sinking her teeth into her clinical hours, her study and getting back out to the Kimberley communities to help out her people.

“I like to have challenges. I like to learn new things and travel, so in the future a more permanent placement anywhere in a Kimberley community would be the best,” she said.