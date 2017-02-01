Department re-opens Kal office post-riots

Western Australia’s Department of Aboriginal Affairs is to re-open an office in Kalgoorlie, the Goldfields city that was the scene of riots in 2016.

WA Aboriginal Affairs Minister Peter Collier this week said the new office would be located on Kalgoorlie’s main Hannan Street.

The department would also play a more active role in the community.

“The re-establishment of this office was guided by local residents, who told me that there was a gap in the community without it,” Mr Collier said.

The previous office was closed in the city in March 2015.

Mr Collier said plans to reopen an office began early last year, but the events of August and September highlighted the need for it.

“The office will manage the usual functions of the department, primarily focused on stakeholder coordination, Aboriginal heritage and management of the Aboriginal Lands Trust Estate,” he said.

“I’ve also directed the department to focus on inter-agency coordination, prioritise work with local service providers and establish a strong link with the Aboriginal community in the Goldfields.”

Violence erupted in Kalgoorlie in August following the death of teenager Elijah Doughty.

A dozen officers were injured and protesters were arrested, but not before car and building windows were smashed and courthouse staff evacuated.