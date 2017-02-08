Deek’s marathon round-up is on track

The search for Olympic great Robert de Castella’s next Indigenous marathon team is underway.

De Castella and Adrian Dodson-Shaw, the head coach of his Indigenous Marathon Project, have embarked on an Australia-wide tour to find runners to tackle this year’s New York City Marathon.

Six men and six women will be chosen to train with IMP and then tackle the iconic race in November.

At the tryouts, would-be runners will have to cover a 3km course for women and a 5km course for men and be interviewed by Dodson-Shaw.

No previous running experience is needed.

Successful applicants will be expected to complete a Certificate III in Fitness and first aid qualifications, as well as obtaining recreational running coaching accreditation.

De Castella said the selection of a new squad was exciting.

“The marathon is synonymous with struggle and achievement and it is one of the hardest things you can choose to do,’’ he said.

“Doing a full marathon from no running experience, on the other side of the world, in the biggest city in the world, in the biggest marathon in the world, is an incredible feat of hard work and determination.

“I encourage every young Indigenous man and woman who wants to make change happen to come along and be part of this amazing, life-changing and life-saving adventure.’’

Tryouts are open to all Indigenous men and women aged 18-30 and applications can be made on the day.

Cities and times:

Newcastle: Feb 8, 8am, Empire Park, Bar Beach.

Sydney: Feb 10, 6pm, Redfern Oval.

Perth: Feb 14, 8am Lake Monger, between Leederville and Wembley.

Karratha: Feb 15, 5pm, Bulgarra Oval.

Broome: Feb 16, 5pm, Peter Haynes Oval (Frederick Street).

Adelaide: Feb 2, 8am Barratt Reserve, West Beach.

Brisbane: February 28, 8am, QSAC Track Kessels Road, Nathan.

Townsville: March 1, 8am, Muldoon Oval.

Cairns: March 2, 5pm, Pirate Ship, The Esplanade.

Thursday Island: March 3, 5pm Mr Turtle.

Alice Springs: March 8, 5pm, Head Street Oval.

Port Macquarie: March 11, 11am, Westport Park.

Darwin: March 20, 6pm, Outside Darwin Military Museum, Alec Fong Lim Drive.

Timber Creek: March 21, 6pm, Timber Creek Oval.

Tryouts have already been held in Canberra, Nowra, Melbourne and Geelong.