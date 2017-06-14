Dance college performance is written in the stars

Stories from the stars from Torres Strait Islander culture is the basis for a new show by a top Indigenous dance college.

The National Aboriginal Islander Skills Development Association dance college will perform Ngangga Ya at the Art House in Wyong on the New South Wales Central Coast from June 28-30.

Central to the performance will be the importance of the southern sky constellations to the culture, law and survival of Torres Strait people.

NAISDA is one of eight national training organisations in the performing arts and many of its dancers go onto professional careers, including with Bangarra Dance Theatre.

“‘Ngangga Ya’ is Darkinjung ‘speaking to the future’,” says director Raymond D Blanco. “This production reflects on our place, our futures and how our storying through dance reflects the storytelling of our heritages.

“Our past informs our choices for a future path, however diverse. We look to the stars and the stories of our elders, which helped navigate their choices. Likewise, we look to our youth and the language they speak to bring relevance to today’s directions.

“In whatever our choices, we must acknowledge and honour our past, our elders and their struggles, for without this, where we walk and create our voice in the world becomes irrelevant and we face a spiritually bereft future.”

The hour-long performance will blend traditional and contemporary cultural dance.

To book, visit www.thearthousewyong.com.au, contact The Art House on (02) 4335 1485 or visit The Art House Box Office at 19-21 Margaret Street, Wyong.