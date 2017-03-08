Dan Sultan connects with Kenyan community

Singer-songwriter Dan Sultan will precede his upcoming Australian tour with a week spent in an entirely different setting – the tribal homelands of Maasai community rangers in Kenya.

Sultan will accompany a team of Indigenous Australian park rangers as part of an initiative by The Green Line Foundation charity to shine a spotlight on the welfare of park rangers in low-income countries and conflict zones.

The cultural exchange program will form the basis of an upcoming documentary.

Sultan will then return to Australia to perform a series of shows – a ‘pop-up tour’ in WA, Queensland, New South Wales, South Australia and Victoria.

Sultan will play the State Theatre Centre in WA on April 21, The Gov in Adelaide on April 23, the Old Museum in Brisbane on April 29, 48 Watt Street in Newcastle on May 5, Sydney’s Conservatorium of Music at Verbrugghen Hall on May 6 and Memo Music Hall in Melbourne on May 12.