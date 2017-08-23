Crafted works receive coveted nod

Yirrkala artist Barayuwa Munuggurr has been highly commended in a prestigious art competition, the John Fries Award.

The award recognises the talents of early career visual artists from Australia and New Zealand.

Munuggurr, from the Northern Territory, was recognised for his 2017 works titled ‘Ngaraka’ (or ‘bones of the whale’) and ‘Napunda’

He works primarily in sculpture and painting and is a skilled maker of yidaki, galpu (or spear throwers), gara (or spears) and bilma (or clapsticks).

His work depicts his own Djapu clan designs, as well as his mother’s Munyuku clan designs.

Twelve finalists including Munuggur were chosen for the award, which was won by Kuba Dorabialski, a Sydney artist originally from Poland.

Their work is featured in an exhibition at the University of New South Wales Galleries until September 2.